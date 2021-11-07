NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.40.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of DNOW stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. NOW has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $11.98.
NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. NOW’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NOW will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NOW
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
