NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 689,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 172.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 585,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,967,000 after buying an additional 430,998 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 348,918 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the second quarter worth $2,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. NOW has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. NOW’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NOW will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

