Amalgamated Bank Buys 62,470 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 733.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,470 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NJR. State Street Corp raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,499 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,289,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,611,000 after purchasing an additional 775,037 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,570,000 after purchasing an additional 294,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,842,000 after acquiring an additional 232,192 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NJR. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $39.12 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

