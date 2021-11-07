Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 342.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,063 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 54.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 64,388 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 803,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 223,724 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

