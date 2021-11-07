California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Huntsman worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after buying an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after buying an additional 3,020,373 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after buying an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after buying an additional 907,578 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,197,000 after buying an additional 828,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

HUN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntsman from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.