Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 24th

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFED opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $132.48 million, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.73. Oconee Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Oconee Federal Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers services related to personal banking, business banking, and mortgage lending. The company was founded on January 01, 2011 and is headquartered in Seneca, SC.

