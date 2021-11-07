Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Northeast Bank has a payout ratio of 0.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

NBN opened at $34.13 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northeast Bank stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Northeast Bank worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.