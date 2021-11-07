Hennessy Advisors, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Hennessy Advisors has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years.

Shares of HNNA stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. Hennessy Advisors has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.53 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hennessy Advisors stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hennessy Advisors were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

