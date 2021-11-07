Amalgamated Bank Takes $3.16 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00.

NYSE OGN opened at $36.28 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

