UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 9,894 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,894 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $18,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 54,485.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,167 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in LivePerson by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 976,231 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,707,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,280,000 after acquiring an additional 474,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in LivePerson by 31,240.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 319,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,843,000 after acquiring an additional 318,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.21. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $72.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPSN. Mizuho cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.