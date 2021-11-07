UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,336 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $18,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $101,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $82,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,396 shares of company stock worth $1,598,988. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.98.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

