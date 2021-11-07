National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,647,000 after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after purchasing an additional 677,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,815,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,021,000 after purchasing an additional 36,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:NFG opened at $59.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.70. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.