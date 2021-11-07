IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,894 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of IDACORP worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,925,000 after acquiring an additional 48,554 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of IDA opened at $105.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $110.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

