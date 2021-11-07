UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $470.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $348.95 and a 12 month high of $472.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $448.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

