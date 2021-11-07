UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,277 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $23,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Children’s Place by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.81. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $107.33. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.24.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLCE. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

