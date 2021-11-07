Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Announces Earnings Results

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

NYSE:FRT opened at $132.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.17. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $135.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $38,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRT. Truist raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

