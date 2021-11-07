Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.350-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $127.35 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day moving average of $133.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

