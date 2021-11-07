Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $132.65 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.