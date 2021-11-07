M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

M.D.C. has raised its dividend payment by 39.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. M.D.C. has a payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $9.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.41. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $39.37 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.39.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in M.D.C. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of M.D.C. worth $37,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

