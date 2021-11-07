Brokerages Set New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target at $12.06

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 994,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 294,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 71,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

NRZ stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.86. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.49%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

