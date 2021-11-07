Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Stephens

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PZZA. TheStreet lowered Papa John’s International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.43.

PZZA opened at $132.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.41. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

