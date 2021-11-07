National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$97.61 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$97.61.

NA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE NA opened at C$104.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$66.73 and a 1-year high of C$105.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$99.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$95.66.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 8.8400006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.