Employers Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Employers has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Employers has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Employers to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Get Employers alerts:

Shares of EIG opened at $40.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08. Employers has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.04.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Employers will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Employers stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Employers were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.