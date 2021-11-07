Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Raised to $140.00 at Wedbush

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $135.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.22 and a 200 day moving average of $107.69. Qualys has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $48,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $3,881,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,119,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,787,219.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 953,970 shares of company stock worth $113,605,284. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 166.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

