QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $194.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $162.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QCOM. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.92.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $168.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,502 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $656,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 178,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.