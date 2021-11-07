AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Declares Dividend Increase – $4.00 Per Share

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 4.00 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, November 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $3.50.

AMERISAFE has decreased its dividend by 74.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. AMERISAFE has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMERISAFE stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of AMERISAFE worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

