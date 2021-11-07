First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on November 30th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend by 33.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Citizens BancShares has a dividend payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $68.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $851.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $855.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $843.02. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.18. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $496.18 and a 12-month high of $915.40.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 36.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Citizens BancShares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,025.00.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

