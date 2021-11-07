Analysts Set Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) PT at $98.00

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEMTF. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of NEMTF opened at $127.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.30. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $127.25.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.