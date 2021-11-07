Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Zoetis updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.620-$4.670 EPS.

Zoetis stock opened at $216.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $218.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.28 and its 200 day moving average is $193.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.27.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,126 shares of company stock worth $8,638,462 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoetis stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.60% of Zoetis worth $1,409,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

