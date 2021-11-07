PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Shares of PAGS opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

