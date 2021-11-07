PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “
Shares of PAGS opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $62.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
