Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $28.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PING. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.64.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

NYSE PING opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 1.03. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 902,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,293,060. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 274,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 795,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 49,615 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.