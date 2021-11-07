Robert W. Baird Boosts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $90.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Revolve Group stock opened at $81.51 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $82.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $4,584,405.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $6,307,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,621,678. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 68.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

