Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share by the textile maker on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Gildan Activewear has decreased its dividend by 58.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Gildan Activewear has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

GIL opened at $40.37 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

