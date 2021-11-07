Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Shares of RBOT stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $15.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,083,000.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

D8 Holdings Corp. is a recently formed company whose business purpose is merger and acquisitions in the consumer sector. The company’s objective is to identify a target business that is under-valued relative to its potential and ready for transformative improvement.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.