GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $115.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price lifted by Truist from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.14.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.46.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

