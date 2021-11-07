GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $115.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price lifted by Truist from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.14.
Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.46.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
