Argus Raises Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $510.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target increased by Argus from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $476.60.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $442.88 on Thursday. Generac has a 52-week low of $202.56 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $444.31 and a 200-day moving average of $399.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 110.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth about $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 10.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,202,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

