XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 530.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,195 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XPO opened at $78.60 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $90.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

