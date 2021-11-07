Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,820,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in Dropbox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Dropbox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBX stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 613.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $302,289.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,629 shares of company stock worth $2,333,480. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

