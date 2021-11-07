FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) PT Raised to $33.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

FOX stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.17. FOX has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $3,713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 157,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 123.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 29.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

