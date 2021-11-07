The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 601.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,573 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $1,371,227.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,456.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,648 shares of company stock worth $8,031,168 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $95.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average is $96.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

