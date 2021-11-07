Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 225,000 Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $184,034,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $143,690,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $113,883,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 13.15 on Friday. Oatly Group AB has a one year low of 12.63 and a one year high of 29.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTLY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 27.43.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

