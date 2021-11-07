MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.91

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.91 and traded as low as $3.56. MediWound shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 56,521 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDWD shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get MediWound alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 171.14%. The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.