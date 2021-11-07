MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.91

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.91 and traded as low as $3.56. MediWound shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 56,521 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDWD shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $98.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.
About MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)
MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
