Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 147.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,176 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,026 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Popular worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 32.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 32,608 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 61.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 33.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Popular by 5.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,934,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,953,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $82.89 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $85.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average is $76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

In related news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,638 shares of company stock worth $6,140,052 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

