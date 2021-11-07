Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Mizuho

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $81.50 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MCHP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.77.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.