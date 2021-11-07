Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) PT Raised to $11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.29% from the stock’s previous close.

NKLA has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NKLA opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,598,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,033,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $21,434,323.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,302,018 shares of company stock worth $34,123,695. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nikola by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 140,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nikola by 10.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,088 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nikola by 5.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter worth about $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

