PowerPool (CVP) Market Capitalization Achieves $61.17 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $61.17 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for $1.72 or 0.00002778 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PowerPool has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00052032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.94 or 0.00256173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00102501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,494,220 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CVPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.