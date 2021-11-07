DAPS Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26,285.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $26,285.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.62 or 0.00408128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00052180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.00256327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00102695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004527 BTC.

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,600,636,400 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

