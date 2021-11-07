GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $336,721,000 after acquiring an additional 75,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,789,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.92.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $216.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $422.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.81 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.66%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

