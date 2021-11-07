First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.06

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.06 and traded as low as $10.30. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 32,450 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.65.

About First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.