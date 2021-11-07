GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 600 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 600 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Best Buy by 359.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 384.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $129.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.27. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

