Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.33

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.33 and traded as high as $13.09. Net Element shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 1,721,636 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 million, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Net Element, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Ginsberg sold 15,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $167,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Wolberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $44,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,368 shares of company stock valued at $772,655. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Net Element during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Net Element in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Net Element in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Net Element in the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Net Element by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc provides solutions that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale, e commerce, and mobile devices. It operates through the following segments: North America Transaction Solutions, International Transaction Solutions, and Corporate Expenses & Eliminations.

